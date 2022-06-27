Southfield police looking for missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen riding pink bicycle

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are asking for the public to help them locate a missing 13-year-old girl from Southfield.
Sherita Strickland was last seen in the area of 9 Mile and Lahser roads in Southfield at 11:30 a.m. riding a pink bicycle.
She was last seen wearing a yellow and navy/blue shirt, blue leggings and black gym shoes.
|Sherita Strickland
|Details
|Age
|13
|Height
|5′5′'
|Weight
|140 lbs
|Hair
|Blonde
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.
