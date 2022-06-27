Southfield police looking for missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen riding pink bicycle

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are asking for the public to help them locate a missing 13-year-old girl from Southfield.

Sherita Strickland was last seen in the area of 9 Mile and Lahser roads in Southfield at 11:30 a.m. riding a pink bicycle.

She was last seen wearing a yellow and navy/blue shirt, blue leggings and black gym shoes.

Sherita Strickland Details Age 13 Height 5′5′' Weight 140 lbs Hair Blonde Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

