Southfield police looking for missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen riding pink bicycle

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Southfield, Southfield Police Department, SPD, Missing, Missing in Michigan, Missing Teen, Sherita Strickland
Sherita Strickland (Southfield Police Department)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are asking for the public to help them locate a missing 13-year-old girl from Southfield.

Sherita Strickland was last seen in the area of 9 Mile and Lahser roads in Southfield at 11:30 a.m. riding a pink bicycle.

She was last seen wearing a yellow and navy/blue shirt, blue leggings and black gym shoes.

Sherita StricklandDetails
Age13
Height5′5′'
Weight140 lbs
HairBlonde
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

