Redevelopment project to bring affordable housing, businesses to Southwest Detroit

DETROIT – A new housing project is bringing affordable living spaces to Southwest Detroit.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday that the Bagley + 16th Redevelopment Project includes a four-story, mixed-use building that will be built in the Mexcantown neighborhood. The building is to have 78 residential units and four retail bays. According to a press release, the project includes improvements to sidewalks, parking and public seating in the area.

“The Detroit Economic Growth Corporation is pleased to see the Michigan Economic Development Corporation support this project. DEGC is committed to inclusive economic development,” states Detroit Economic Growth Corporation Executive Vice President of Economic Development and Investment Services Kenyetta Hairston-Bridges. “As part of this commitment, we are proud to support Detroit-based and minority-owned development companies, especially for projects that provide access to affordable housing for Detroiters and will continue to bring jobs to the city.”

According to a press release, the predicted capital investment is $22.8 million. The Whitmer Administration states that this project is expected to act as a catalyst for future development in the area.

“This is such an amazing neighborhood, and we are grateful for the relationships and partnerships we have developed with the Hubbard Richard Residents, community organizations and our funding partners,” said Woodborn Partners President and Chief Executive Officer Clifford A. Brown. “This represents the fourth neighborhood within the city of Detroit in which Woodborn has made an investment and we remain committed to the state of Michigan, the city of Detroit and its neighborhoods.”