NBA, former Michigan State star Miles Bridges arrested on felony domestic violence charges

NBA star Miles Bridges arrested for felony domestic violence in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES – NBA player and Michigan native Miles Bridges has been arrested in Los Angeles in a reported domestic violence incident.

24-year-old Bridges is a restricted free agent and former Charlotte Hornet. He was booked Wednesday on a felony domestic violence charge.

Bridges was released on $130,000 bond, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Bridges is a Flint native and played basketball for Michigan State University. He is set to become a restricted free agent as the NBA free agency period opens on Friday afternoon.