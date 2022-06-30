NBA, former Michigan State star Miles Bridges arrested on felony domestic violence charges

LOS ANGELES – NBA player and Michigan native Miles Bridges has been arrested in Los Angeles in a reported domestic violence incident.
24-year-old Bridges is a restricted free agent and former Charlotte Hornet. He was booked Wednesday on a felony domestic violence charge.
Bridges was released on $130,000 bond, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Bridges is a Flint native and played basketball for Michigan State University. He is set to become a restricted free agent as the NBA free agency period opens on Friday afternoon.