DoorDash driver shot, killed during delivery at Detroit apartment complex

The shooting occurred at the Clement Kern Garden apartment complex near Bagley and Rosa Parks.

A DoorDash driver is dead after being shot and killed at the Clement Kern Garden apartment complex near Bagley and Rosa Parks.

The KFC order being delivered was still on the ground when he was shot.

“We just heard five shots of outside,” said one neighbor. “Pretty loud, real close by. A lot of the neighbors called the police and they were here within 10 to 15 minutes. They were here for a long time. They were here for like 3-4 hours.”

We’re told the victim was in his early 20s. Apparently, it all stemmed from some type of argument leading to those fatal shots being fired. The incident happening right in front of Kevin Pine’s door.

“Nobody knew who he was,” he said. “All that information came later. It just was nothing we could do. He had pretty much bled out by the time I got here. I think he was a super young guy just doing it on the side and it just seems it’s isn’t right.”

Dozens of neighbors came out, some of them knowing the young victim according to nearby resident, Reinaldo Velazquez.

“A lot of people crying also,” Velazquez said. “No, no, no. It was packed. Over 60 people all over with five police cars too.”

Police are now looking for a dark colored SUV in connection to the crime, while the investigation into a motive continues.

Of course, those with information are asked to leave a tip with Crimestoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.