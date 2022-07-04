Clawson Fourth of July fireworks returns after two-year hiatus

With pandemic restrictions gone, we saw the fireworks returned in Detroit last week, and Monday night, it's Clawson's turn. City leaders there have played it safe for two years, but now they're ready for things to get back to normal.

City leaders there have played it safe for two years, but now they’re ready for things to get back to normal.

We’ve got a lot of people for the much-anticipated event many have been waiting for.

It seems like everyone is ready for the return of fireworks to Clawson.

“It’s fun,” said Tiffany Snow. “We’ve been waiting for a long for this.”

“It’s fantastic. The carnival is excellent. Much better. It’s great,” said Ernie Martyniuk.

“It’s a great opportunity to be around people and celebrate the Fourth of July,” said Ryan True.

It’s been two long years since the tradition, all because of the pandemic and COVID-19.

“We were disappointed when it wasn’t on last year,” Snow said.

“The fireworks is just spectacular,” said Jennifer True. “We come here year after year, so it’s just wonderful.”

But some say that’s what’s going to make the event that much more special.

"I can say it's a thrill to be over here," Jennifer True said. "Clawson is just a place that's so special. It's known for being wonderful on the Fourth of July."

And with families lining you by the carload, tonight will likely be a night they won’t forget.

“Like it’s so much fun, Snow said. “Can’t describe it.”

Fireworks will get started at 10 p.m.