Man in 20s dead after 1 a.m. argument between neighbors leads to shooting on Detroit’s west side

The scene of a July 5, 2022, deadly shooting on Sharon Street in Detroit.

DETROIT – A man in his 20s is dead after an argument between neighbors in the middle of the night led to a shooting on Detroit’s west side, police said.

The shooting happened around 1:25 a.m. Tuesday (July 5) in the 2500 block of Sharon Street, near Vernor Highway and Woodmere Street, according to authorities.

Officials said some adult neighbors got into an argument in the middle of the street. The argument escalated, and shots were fired, police said.

A man in his 20s was killed, according to officials.

Police said the person who fired the shots barricaded himself in a home. An update on that situation has not been provided.

Project Green Light video from a nearby apartment building captured the incident, according to authorities.