61-year-old Redford woman embezzles $30,000 from vulnerable roommate, MSP says

A 61-year-old woman from Redford embezzled $30,000 from her roommate, who was a relative, police said.

Michigan State Police announced Tuesday that they were contacted in January about the alleged embezzlement. The victim told police they had moved in with Patrice Ann Burcicki in April 2021. The victim reported Burcicki convinced them to turn over their personal information and appoint the 61-year-old as their power of attorney.

A news release from MSP states that the victim moved out of Burcicki’s home in November 2021 to live with a relative. The victim told police they had changed their power of attorney early this year to another relative.

Michigan State Police were told that Burcicki opened a new bank account using her former roommate’s name without permission. Afterward, the victim had $30,000 removed from her bank account.

On May 25, the Oscoda County Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Burcicki, and on June 27, she turned herself in.

She was arraigned on one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult $20,000-$50,000.

Burcicki next scheduled court appearance is July 7 at 10 a.m.

