Suburban excursion: 3 runaway sheep spotted in Bloomfield Hills neighborhood

Members of the police and fire departments in Bloomfield Township return three runaway sheep to a Bloomfield Hills farm on July 7, 2022. Photo courtesy of Bloomfield Township Police Department.

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – Three sheep have been returned to their home at a Bloomfield Hills farm after escaping and wandering a nearby neighborhood, officials said.

Bloomfield Township police reported Tuesday that three sheep were found in a neighborhood close to Bowers School Farm, which is on East Square Lake Road between Squirrel and North Adams roads. At about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, members of the police and fire departments reportedly rounded up the sheep and returned them to the farm.

The runaway sheep were “issued citations for being baaaaaaaaaaaaaaad,” the police department joked on Facebook.

Though, it seems this sheep doesn’t have a care in the world about being caught.

