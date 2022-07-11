Final ‘Jack in the Box’ suspect charged in connection with 2002 Michigan murder case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The final person linked to a 2002 cold case in Michigan has been charged with murder and mutilation of a body.

Eaton County deputies took Beverly McCallum into custody on suspicion of second-degree murder and disinterment/mutilation of a body.

Officials said McCallum was taken into custody at the Grand Rapids Gerald R. Ford International Airport. She has been in custody since early 2020 in Italy for pending murder-related charges.

The charges against McCallum are related to a 2002 cold case involving a body that was discovered in Ottawa County. The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on April 3, 2019, that the body that was discovered was identified in 2015 as 35-year-old Charlotte resident Robert Caraballo. According to WILX, an NBC affiliate in Lansing, Caraballo’s burned remains were found inside a metal footlocker that had been sent on fire.

McCallum isn’t the only one who has been charged in this case. WILX reported in 2019 that Christopher McMillan and Dineane Ducharme have also been charged with homicide, conspiracy, disinterment and mutilation of a body.

Ad

The Lansing State Journal reported in 2019 that McCallum was married to the victim, and on the night that Caraballo was murdered, McCallum pushed him down basement stairs and then attacked him with at least one hammer. The report also states that McCallum wrapped a plastic bag to suffocate the victim after noticing that he was still alive after being attacked.

McCallum’s next court appearance is July 22, and she has a bond of $10 million.