Paul Whelan, a metro Detroit man, stuck in Russia since 2018 and accused of spying might have new hope as a man with a reputation for bringing Americans home from difficult situations abroad is getting involved.

Since 2018, Paul Whelan has been stuck in Russia under the accusation of being a spy.

Ambassador Bill Richardson, who has a reputation for helping bring Americans home from difficult abroad situations, is getting involved in helping free Whelan and hopefully escape some of the turmoil he may have encountered while being held hostage.

