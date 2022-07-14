City crews mow overgrown lawn on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – The grass hadn’t been cut for months, and a man living on Detroit’s east side pleaded to anyone who’d listen to help get the city to step in and mow it.

On Thursday, it finally happened.

An east-side Detroit senior rejoiced after the city stepped in to clean and cut the overgrown grass at the vacant home next door.

“It looks much better,” said Kenneth Holloway. “I hope they continue, and I hope we can go a little farther if they don’t respond on their court date that they will go on and do what they have to do.”

The homeowner of the vacant home is facing an upcoming court date and at least a thousand dollars in fines for the neglectful condition of the grass in the front and back yard. But Holloway says this is at least a start.

“We’ve been complaining about up and down the street with property out here,” Holloway said. “And the only way we can get our community out here and neighborhood back together is if we work together.”

The city’s Chief Enforcement Officer, Jessica Parker, says her department will be working on any other issues they can, as long as they’re alerted.

But the owner will face even more consequences if the necessary work goes undone.

“She’ll get more tickets, and she’ll get a letter from the law department, and in the meantime, we contacted our sister agency GSD,” said Parker. “They typically respond by removing the blight so people can feel like the city is here.”

Holloway is just so excited he’ll soon be able to be comfortable in his backyard; he even sings a song.

“I was going to sing, ‘girl, you make me feel real good,’” Holloway said. “I want to thank channel four for coming out and pushing this issue that I had.”

Those with similar issues can call the city at 313-628-2451 for the same type of response.