Man brutally beaten after attacker kicks in his door on Detroit’s west side

He broke into a Detroit home in the early morning hours, armed with a tree branch. The man who lives there says he was sleeping when he was suddenly attacked inside his own home on the city’s west.

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – He broke into a Detroit home in the early morning hours, armed with a tree branch.

The man who lives there says he was sleeping when he was suddenly attacked inside his own home on Detroit’s west side.

The attack happened back on July 9 at the victim’s home on Asbury Park and Diversey Avenue.

“I cannot walk very good,” said Stephen Kobylka. “I have bruises on my arms and legs.”

Kobylka is still at Beaumont Hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries; On Thursday, he moves to rehab.

For now, all he wants is the person responsible in jail.

Kobylka told Local 4 from his hospital bed Wednesday (July 13) night after becoming the victim of a brutal assault in his own home.

Ad

“I was sleeping, then all of a sudden I heard a big crash from the side door,” Kobylka said. “He came in and started attacked me and started beating me with a stick.”

A hidden surveillance camera on Kobylka’s home seen in the video player above shows a man with a large tree branch kicking his way into his home.

As the beating continued, he said his attacker told him what he was after which were pills.

“He wanted Suboxone’s,” Kobylka said. “Then he beat me some more and then he left after he crashed the kitchen, the bathroom window and the living room.”

Kobylka was able to call for help before his attacker got away.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the police.