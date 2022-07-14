67º

Local News

Man brutally beaten after attacker kicks in his door on Detroit’s west side

Person responsible has not been captured

Pamela Osborne, Anchor/Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Asbury Park, Diversey Avenue, Detroit’s West Side, West Side of Detroit, Stephen Kobylka, Beaumont Hospital, Violence, Crime, Local, News, Local News, Suboxone
He broke into a Detroit home in the early morning hours, armed with a tree branch. The man who lives there says he was sleeping when he was suddenly attacked inside his own home on the city’s west.

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – He broke into a Detroit home in the early morning hours, armed with a tree branch.

The man who lives there says he was sleeping when he was suddenly attacked inside his own home on Detroit’s west side.

The attack happened back on July 9 at the victim’s home on Asbury Park and Diversey Avenue.

“I cannot walk very good,” said Stephen Kobylka. “I have bruises on my arms and legs.”

Kobylka is still at Beaumont Hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries; On Thursday, he moves to rehab.

For now, all he wants is the person responsible in jail.

Kobylka told Local 4 from his hospital bed Wednesday (July 13) night after becoming the victim of a brutal assault in his own home.

“I was sleeping, then all of a sudden I heard a big crash from the side door,” Kobylka said. “He came in and started attacked me and started beating me with a stick.”

A hidden surveillance camera on Kobylka’s home seen in the video player above shows a man with a large tree branch kicking his way into his home.

As the beating continued, he said his attacker told him what he was after which were pills.

“He wanted Suboxone’s,” Kobylka said. “Then he beat me some more and then he left after he crashed the kitchen, the bathroom window and the living room.”

Kobylka was able to call for help before his attacker got away.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the police.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Pamela Osborne is thrilled to be back home at the station she grew up watching! You can watch her on Local 4 News Sundays and weeknights. Pamela joined the WDIV News Team in February 2022, after working at stations in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

email

facebook

twitter

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter