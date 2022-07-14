University of Oregon football player dies at age 22 after falling on rock slides, hitting head

Spencer Webb (18) of the Oregon Ducks runs with the ball against the Colorado Buffaloes at Autzen Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon.

A 22-year-old University of Oregon football player died Wednesday after falling on rock slides and hitting his head, according to authorities.

Officials with the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said they were called around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday (July 13) to an area west of Triangle Lake. The lake is just northwest of Eugene, where the university’s campus is located.

When they arrived at the rock slides, deputies said they learned that Spencer Webb, 22, had fallen and struck his head. He was about 100 yards from the roadway, down a steep trail, police said.

Bystanders and paramedics tried to revive him, but he died from his injuries, the department said.

Authorities said there is no evidence of foul play. His death appears to have been accidental.

Webb was from Sacramento, California, and attended Christian Brothers High School before enrolling at Oregon, according to the athletic department’s website.

Ad

Webb was listed as a tight end on the football roster. He caught 31 passes for 296 yards and four touchdowns during his college career.