68º

Local News

Man facing charges for touching employee in Rochester Hills, officials say

Detectives in neighboring areas are investigating if suspect may have been involved in similar incidents

Pamela Osborne, Anchor/Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Sterling Heights, Rochester Hills, Marshalls Home Goods, Marshalls, South Rochester Road, Rochester Road, Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputies, Brian Lamont Swan, Oakland County Jail
A Sterling Heights man is facing criminal sexual conduct charges for his alleged behavior with a store employee in Rochester Hills. It happened earlier this month at a Marshalls HomeGoods store on South Rochester Road.

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A Sterling Heights man is facing criminal sexual conduct charges for his alleged behavior with a store employee in Rochester Hills.

It happened earlier this month at a Marshalls HomeGoods store on South Rochester Road.

A store surveillance video helped police identify the alleged suspect and make the arrest.

Officials say that an employee at the store was working when a man, who police later identified as 53-year-old Brian Lamont Swan, touched her from behind in a sexual manner.

The female victim called the police.

When the Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputies showed up, they watched the surveillance videos.

It allowed them to identify Swan, who was arrested at his home in Sterling Heights without incident.

He was arraigned Thursday (July 14) on one charge of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Swam is being held in the Oakland County Jail. The story doesn’t end there, though. Detectives in neighboring areas are investigating to determine if Swan may have been involved in similar incidents.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Pamela Osborne is thrilled to be back home at the station she grew up watching! You can watch her on Local 4 News Sundays and weeknights. Pamela joined the WDIV News Team in February 2022, after working at stations in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

email

facebook

twitter

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter