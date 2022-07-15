Man facing charges for touching employee in Rochester Hills, officials say

A Sterling Heights man is facing criminal sexual conduct charges for his alleged behavior with a store employee in Rochester Hills. It happened earlier this month at a Marshalls HomeGoods store on South Rochester Road.

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A Sterling Heights man is facing criminal sexual conduct charges for his alleged behavior with a store employee in Rochester Hills.

It happened earlier this month at a Marshalls HomeGoods store on South Rochester Road.

A store surveillance video helped police identify the alleged suspect and make the arrest.

Officials say that an employee at the store was working when a man, who police later identified as 53-year-old Brian Lamont Swan, touched her from behind in a sexual manner.

The female victim called the police.

When the Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputies showed up, they watched the surveillance videos.

Ad

It allowed them to identify Swan, who was arrested at his home in Sterling Heights without incident.

He was arraigned Thursday (July 14) on one charge of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Swam is being held in the Oakland County Jail. The story doesn’t end there, though. Detectives in neighboring areas are investigating to determine if Swan may have been involved in similar incidents.