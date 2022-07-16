Beaumont Health gives out custom bikes to children with disabilities

Children’s Miracle Network raised $200,000, giving away 100 customized bikes on Saturday for children with disabilities.

In May, the Children’s Miracle Network and Beaumont Health fitted new custom bikes for kids. On Saturday, those kids were able to try out their new rides.

“The waiting has finally come to an end. They can pick up their wonderful bikes today,” said Charlotte Alex, director of the Children’s Miracle Network at Beaumont Health Foundation.

Children’s Miracle Network raised $200,000, giving away 100 customized bikes on Saturday for children with disabilities.

“We’re ready. We’re going to go for a bike ride today. This time kids weren’t just trying out a new bike. They were taking it home with them,” said Courtney Sanchez, whose daughter got a new bike through Children’s Miracle Network.

Her daughter Maci is nonverbal and took her new ride like a pro.

“It’s crazy how custom it is,” Sanchez said. “It fits right to her.”

Davonne Jr. is another child that picked up a pick on Saturday.

“He’s going to want to know everything that works on the bike,” said his Dad, Davonne Sr. “He’s going to kick the tires, so to say. Me and him are probably going to be bike experts together.”

Davonne Jr. has autism and is naturally inquisitive.

“You’re happy when someone does something good for you,” Davonne Sr. “When someone does something for your kids, you can’t really explain it. I don’t have the words for it.”

100% of the money raised by Children’s Miracle Network goes back to families in the community.

