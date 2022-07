Officials say that a gunman is on the run on Detroit’s west side after a deadly shooting at a children’s birthday party.

It happened just hours ago at a park near Fullerton and Indiana avenues.

Police told Local 4 that two men got into an argument that escalated to gunfire.

Officials say one man was shot and killed.

Police say the shooter ran off.