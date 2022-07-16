Shinola designs watch inspired by 98th Bayview Yacht Club Mackinac Race

DETROIT – The Detroit luxurious brand has released a watch inspired by the Bayview Yacht Club Mackinac Race that is taking place this weekend.

The Mackinac Yacht Watch Automatic has a 40mm square stainless-steel body with a showcase back. The face of the watch is a canary yellow with orange and red details and a three-tone blue yacht timer. There is also a regatta timer, which is used for competitive recreational sailing. The band matches the face of the watch.

The limited release cost $3,500.

The Bayview Yacht Club Mackinac race begins Saturday and is one of the longest fresh-water races in the world. From 1925, sailors have been racing from Port Huron to Mackinac Island. According to a press release, the sailboats will travel over two hundred nautical miles during the three-day race.

