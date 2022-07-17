Vigil held for 22-year-old mother killed in Harper Woods

The 22-year-old mother was allegedly killed by her boyfriend.

Officials say 22-year-old Zlayiah Fraizer died during a violent rampage July 10. Her boyfriend, Jonathan Welch, is the accused killer and he was out on bond for trying to kill Frazier just days before.

On Saturday night, nearly 100 family and friends gathered in Warren at Fraizer’s alma mater, Lincoln High School, to remember her.

Frazier’s mother was in tears speaking about what happened to her daughter.

“She didn’t have to die,” she said. “The system failed her.”

Welch is accused of killing her and his stepfather while critically stabbing his mother on Sunday.

Welch had got out on a $100,000 bond for torturing, sexually assaulting and trying to kill his girlfriend by paying 10%. Fraizer’s family is frustrated with the 36th District Court magistrate Dawn White, who set the bond.

“Her mistake cost my sister her life and that hurts there’s nothing they can do to bring my sister, there’s nothing that somebody can say, no apology that can bring my sister back,” said Quazon Frazier, Zlayiah Fraizer’s older brother.

Shayla Baker described her younger sister as a beautiful woman.

“She was a beautiful woman with a beautiful soul,” Baker said. “Very courageous, very outgoing.”

Frazier was also loved by family and many friends who showed up for her Saturday.

“The turnout itself made me emotional just to see that she was this well loved and liked. It means a whole lot to me, that this many people coming out,” Quazon Fraizer said.

The group wore purple, Zlayiah’s favorite color, prayed together and released purple balloons. Their pain is something they don’t want anyone of the families to go through.

“I want all of y’all young folks to know abuse is not love,” said Fraizer’s mother.

“Some people are afraid of being judged and everything but your loved ones aren’t going to judge you, we’re here to help, everyone is here to help and everyone wished they could have helped my sister,” Baker said.

To help Fraizer’s family with funeral costs and financial support for Fraizer and Welch’s one-year-old son, you can visit this website for more information on how to do so.