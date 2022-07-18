Save money on repairs by following these tips to maintain your dishwasher, washing machine

Local 4 spoke with an expert to bring you some money-saving tips about your washing machines.

Local 4 brought in an expert to share some advice on how to maintain some of your larger home appliances and save money on repairs down the line.

When it comes to your washing machine, you’ll want to replace the inlet hoses every five years to reduce the risk of the lines bursting. The door seal on front loaders should also be wiped down after every load of laundry to prevent mold and mildew from growing there. You can also leave the door open to help the machine dry out.

Depending on how often you use your dishwasher you’ll want to check and clean the filter every one to two weeks. Depending on your dishwasher, there could be one to two filters -- you should consult your manual.

Another thing you can do to ensure the effectiveness of your dishwasher is to check the holes in the arms of the dishwasher and clean them out with a toothpick or running water. You should also keep an eye on the seal of your dishwasher, make sure it’s not torn. Most seals are easily replaceable.

Learn about washing machine maintenance in the video player above and dishwashers in the video player below.