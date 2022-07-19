Help Me Hank offers up ways to find safe sitters after sexual assault incident in Macomb Township

Last night at 11, Local 4 reported on the disturbing case of a Southfield man facing charges for sexually assaulting a five-year-old he was hired to babysit. The parents had found Mark Baum through Care.com, a website that offers the assurance that they do background checks on all caregivers.

But is that enough, and what more can parents do to ensure they find a safe sitter?

So what can parents do to check the background of their sitter?

A parent’s worst nightmare is having a sitter violate their kid’s trust, which is what happened in Macomb Township. Now Care.com has issued a statement:

“We are deeply disturbed by this incident, and our thoughts are with the family at this time. We can confirm that this individual did have a profile on our platform, which has been removed. Additionally, we’ve taken steps to prevent his re-enrollment in the future and are contacting families with whom we believe he may have interacted on our platform about this development. We are in contact with law enforcement and stand ready to assist in their investigation.”

