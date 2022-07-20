City completes home retrofits around Gordie Howe International Bridge in Southwest Detroit

The city has completed retrofits around Gordie Howe International Bridge in Southwest Detroit.

DETROIT – The city has completed retrofits around Gordie Howe International Bridge in Southwest Detroit.

Bridging Neighborhoods completed significant upgrades to 174 homes, fulfilling the city’s commitment to protecting them from environmental impacts.

The program was designed to support Southwest Detroit residents living near the new Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Homes that were eligible through the program were located within 300 feet north of the expanded I-75 Service Drive.

The project cost was $6.5 million and was funded by the $45 million community benefits agreement.

Workers spent three years on the project.

“Not everyone living near the bridge was lucky enough to be offered a buyout by the state to relocate, so our focus has been on making sure the residents still living near the new bridge are taken care of,” said Mayor Mike Duggan. “This is their home, and the city was determined to make sure they received some of the benefits of the new bridge and not just the downsides.”

The city created an I-75 Environmental Mitigation portion of the Bridging Neighborhoods program to reduce the impact of air and noise pollution from the increased truck traffic on I-75 that will lead to the new bridge.

Residents that live near the new international bridge receive new windows, HVAC, and insulation which will minimize the environmental impact of construction and traffic from the bridge.

The upgrades included 3,889 new double pane windows and 243 HVAC systems to assist with air purification and mitigate against increased air pollutants.

The $6.5 million environmental mitigation program from Bridging Neighborhoods is funded by a large

The City of Detroit, the State of Michigan, Canada, and residents of Delray played a part in the $45 million agreement.