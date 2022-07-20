Looking to experience Michigan from different heights? Check out these rock climbing spots

Looking for a challenge while enjoying the outdoors? Why not try rock climbing?

Rock climbing has been around for centuries. There are many types of rock climbing, from free climbing to bouldering -- many of these options are available in the Mitten.

There are many benefits to the sport besides the workout. Climbing allows those participating to witness and embrace nature in ways that hiking or cycling can’t.

According to The Craig, there are hundreds of routes in Michigan alone. This doesn’t include the many indoor facilities scattered throughout the state.

Below are some climbing spots in Michigan to check out

Alpena Number of routes: 4 Style of climbing: Top roping.

Black River Canyon Number of routes: 4 Style of climbing: Ice

Caffey Corner Number of routes: 3 Style of climbing: Bouldering

The D Number of routes: 6 Style of climbing: Bouldering

Grand Ledge Number of routes: 103 Style of climbing: Top Roping

Keweenaw Peninsula Number of routes: 75 Style of climbing: Rock and trad climbing are two of the many techniques that can be climbed here.

Little Huron River Range Number of routes: 3 Style of climbing: Bouldering

Marquette Number of routes: 205 Style of climbing: Bouldering and trad climbing are two of the many techniques that can be climbed here.

Munising Number of routes: 39 Style of climbing: Ice climbing

Norwich Ledge Number of routes: 7 Style of climbing: Trad climbing

Silver Mountain Number of routes: 48 Style of climbing: Sport and trad climbing

Section 18 Number of routes: 18 Style of climbing: Top roping, trad and sport climbing.

Sturgeon River Gorge Number of routes: 4 Style of climbing: Bouldering and rock climbing



If you are new to climbing and looking to get into the hobby, many indoor gyms offer classes throughout Metro Detroit.

Where are your favorite places to climb? Send me your favorite routes at ewashington@wdiv.com.