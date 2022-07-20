88º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Looking to experience Michigan from different heights? Check out these rock climbing spots

Over 100 climbing routes in the Mitten

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Rock Climbing, Bouldering, Marquette, Upper Peninsula, Alpena, Grand Ledge, Keweenaw Peninsula, Munising, Sturgeon River Gorge, Black River Canyon
Generic rock climbing (Riccardo, Pexels)

Looking for a challenge while enjoying the outdoors? Why not try rock climbing?

Rock climbing has been around for centuries. There are many types of rock climbing, from free climbing to bouldering -- many of these options are available in the Mitten.

There are many benefits to the sport besides the workout. Climbing allows those participating to witness and embrace nature in ways that hiking or cycling can’t.

According to The Craig, there are hundreds of routes in Michigan alone. This doesn’t include the many indoor facilities scattered throughout the state.

Below are some climbing spots in Michigan to check out

  • Alpena
    • Number of routes: 4
    • Style of climbing: Top roping.
  • Black River Canyon
    • Number of routes: 4
    • Style of climbing: Ice
  • Caffey Corner
    • Number of routes: 3
    • Style of climbing: Bouldering
  • The D
    • Number of routes: 6
    • Style of climbing: Bouldering
  • Grand Ledge
    • Number of routes: 103
    • Style of climbing: Top Roping
  • Keweenaw Peninsula
    • Number of routes: 75
    • Style of climbing: Rock and trad climbing are two of the many techniques that can be climbed here.
  • Little Huron River Range
    • Number of routes: 3
    • Style of climbing: Bouldering
  • Marquette
    • Number of routes: 205
    • Style of climbing: Bouldering and trad climbing are two of the many techniques that can be climbed here.
  • Munising
    • Number of routes: 39
    • Style of climbing: Ice climbing
  • Norwich Ledge
    • Number of routes: 7
    • Style of climbing: Trad climbing
  • Silver Mountain
    • Number of routes: 48
    • Style of climbing: Sport and trad climbing
  • Section 18
    • Number of routes: 18
    • Style of climbing: Top roping, trad and sport climbing.
  • Sturgeon River Gorge
    • Number of routes: 4
    • Style of climbing: Bouldering and rock climbing

If you are new to climbing and looking to get into the hobby, many indoor gyms offer classes throughout Metro Detroit.

Where are your favorite places to climb? Send me your favorite routes at ewashington@wdiv.com.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital Producer and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter