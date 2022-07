There’s at least one more chance to win the massive Mega Millions jackpot.

No winning tickets were sold in Tuesday night’s drawing for a $550 million dollar jackpot.

The numbers drawn were: 2-31-32-37-70. Mega Ball was 25, Megaplier was 3.

The jackpot now stands at $630 million and will likely go up before Friday night’s drawing.

The $630 million jackpot is just outside the top ten largest jackpots in U.S. lotto history.