Former claims manager for Michigan for Unemployment Insurance Agency sentenced in COVID-19 fraud scheme, officials say

Court documents indicate that estimate loss is around $1,011,000

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Officials say that a former claims manager for the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency has been sentenced in a COVID-19 fraud scheme.

Police say Jermaine Rose was sentenced to two years in federal prison Thursday (July 21) for participating in a $1.5 million pandemic-related unemployment insurance fraud scheme.

Officials say that Rose pleaded guilty on April 22, 2022, to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud that was designed to provide his co-conspirators with COVID-19 unemployment insurance benefits.

Special Agent-in-Charge Irene Lindow, Chicago Region, U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General, said:

Officials say Rose worked as a lead claims examiner for the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency in April 2020. He had electronic access to the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency claims database, where he could use his credentials to access Unemployment Insurance claims that were submitted to the agency.

Officials say Rose agreed with various individuals to defraud the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency by obtaining Unemployment Insurance benefits by submitting false Unemployment Insurance claims.

Officials say Rose was paid between $50 and $150 per claim he came in contact with for his services; he acknowledged his involvement with the claims was fraudulent.

Officials say that court documents have indicated that while it is difficult to pinpoint the amount lost, an estimate is around $1,011,000.

