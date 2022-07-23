Family Dollar recalls 400+ products, including medicine, toothpaste, more: Full list

CHIMAYO, NEW MEXICO - DECEMBER 24, 2019: A Family Dollar store in Chimayo, New Mexico, a small hispanic village located between Santa Fe and Taos. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

Family Dollar has issued a recall covering more than 400 products sold at its stores in almost every state, including Michigan.

Here’s the info from the FDA:

Family Dollar is initiating a voluntary retail level product recall of certain products regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that were stored and inadvertently shipped to certain stores on or around May 1, 2022 through June 10, 2022 due to product being stored outside of labeled temperature requirements.

To date, Family Dollar has not received any consumer complaints or reports of illness related to this recall.

A list of the recalled products is attached. This recall goes to the retail store level.

Family Dollar has notified its affected stores asking them to check their stock immediately and to quarantine and discontinue the sale of any affected product. Customers that may have bought affected product may return such product to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased without receipt. This recall does not apply to Delaware, Alaska, Hawaii as no Family Dollar stores in Delaware received any products subject to this recall and Family Dollar does not have any stores in Alaska or Hawaii.

Customers with questions regarding this recall may contact Family Dollar Customer Service at 844-636-7687 between 9am and 5pm EST. Customers should contact their physician or health care provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using these products.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Online: www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm Complete and submit the report

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form Download form www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

https://www.fda.gov/safety/report-problem-fda

