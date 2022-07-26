Clintondale Community School Board extends embattled superintendent

It was a tense night at Clintondale schools as the board decided the superintendent’s future with the district. Former Clintondale school board members have questioned whether Rodriquez Broadnax has the credentials for the job.

When asked how he could be able to bring the district back together, Broadnax said:

“We have to focus on the kids. Again our message should be what can we do to support the kids.”

The focus was all over the place at Monday (July 25) night’s board meeting.

Some of the people that were in attendance stood in full support of Broadnax, while others, like former Clintondale School Board Vice President Mark Titus.

Titus says his concerns are with Broadnax’s credentials and spending.

“Show me the affidavits and everything to get it over with,” said Titus. “Let’s move forward. If he’s legal, then let’s bring him on, let’s root him on, and let him continue doing what he has to do for the children.”

Broadnax maintains that he has the qualifications to do the job, and he’s putting his energy into the student’s “positive, the kids.

“We’re not going to talk about that,” Broadnax said. We’re going to talk about the positive things like the kids. If we’re not talking about kids, then we’re not focusing on the right things.”

Broadnax has submitted several pages of documents to back up his position.

The company that did his background check has indicated that they did indeed do their due diligence, with many speaking to the good work that he has done thus far.