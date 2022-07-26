80º

Federal judge orders seizure of money from former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, officials say

Judge has ordered seizure of money from Kilpatrick and his wife

Karen Drew, Anchor/Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Officials say a federal judge has ordered the seizure of money from former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick. Local 4 has just confirmed that the federal judge has ordered the seizure of money from Kilpatrick and his wife.

The couple was doing some virtual crowdfunding, but the former mayor still has an outstanding debt to the city.

Court records show separate notices of garnishment were issued earlier this month, demanding the payment of more than $193,000 from their PayPal and Plumfund accounts.

The couple was raising money to buy a home in Florida.

