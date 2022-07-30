Beagles relocating to West Michigan after living in ‘prison-like conditions’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – 25 out of 4,000 beagles are relocating to Grand Rapids after being mistreated in Virginia.

On Friday, the Humane Society of West Michigan shared a Facebook post that the beagles will be rehabilitated and looking for a new forever home.

The Facebook post expressed that the facility where the 4,000 dogs lived had “filthy prison-like conditions and were hungry, sick, mistreated, and in some cases, dead.”

Local4′s sister station in Virginia, WSLS, reported that Envigo is a research facility in Cumberland and was shut down after having dozens of animal welfare violations. WSLS also wrote that the beagles were repeatedly bred until they could be sold for lab testing. The Roanoke station reported that the beagles were all tattooed with Envigo’s brand on the inside of their ears.

The humane society is raising money to medically treat the relocated dogs. Click here if you would like to consider donating.