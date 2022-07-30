Detroit health department offers vaccines to residents exposed to monkeypox

A woman holds a syringe with a dose of the monkeypox vaccine at a vaccination center in Paris this week. Health experts say Texas colleges should begin providing information about the virus and planning for potential outbreaks.

DETROIT – The Detroit Health Department is providing doses of a vaccine to residents who have been, or suspect they have been, exposed to the monkeypox virus.

The doses of the Jynneos vaccine are made available through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

The vaccines will be used as needed on the following basis:

Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) - To prevent development of the virus in individuals who have been exposed to the Monkeypox virus

Expanded Post-Exposure Prophylaxis - Individuals with risk behaviors in geographies, settings, events or venues with known Monkeypox virus transmission in the previous 14 days

The vaccinations are being given at the following locations:

Wayne HIV/STI Clinic at 50 East Canfield Street Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. 1st and 3rd Saturdays from 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Detroit Health Department at 100 Mack Avenue Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.



The CDC recommends that the Jynneos vaccine be given for PEP within 4 days from the date of exposure to prevent illness.

It can be given up to 14 days after exposure, but you might still become ill -- the vaccine may reduce symptoms if the disease occurs.

“The Detroit Health Department is providing doses of this vaccine to any Detroiter who may have been exposed or suspects they have been exposed in an effort to help mitigate spread of the Monkeypox virus,” said Denise Fair Razo, Chief Public Health Officer.

If you’d like more information, you should contact the Detroit Health Department nurse hotline Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at 313-876-4444 or send an email: dhdoutbreak@detroitmi.gov

