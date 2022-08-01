76º

Local News

Photos: Celebrating Detroit Zoo’s 94th birthday with some adorable animal photos

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Detroit, Detroit Zoo, Royal Oak, 10 Mile Road
Full Screen
1 / 17

Photo by Roy Lewis/Detroit Zoo

Kisa the tiger at Detroit Zoo.

The Detroit Zoo opened its doors on Aug. 1, 1928.

Some of the original habitats that the zoo had back in the 1920s were bear and lion dens, an elk yard, raccoon and wolverine habitats, and stocked lakes. The Detroit Zoo also has one of the largest polar bear exhibits in the world.

According to the Detroit Zoo’s timeline, there were 1.5 million visitors during the first four months they were opened.

Check out the photo gallery above of some animals that live at the Detriot Zoo.

Be a tourist in your own backyard: staycation ideas in Metro Detroit

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital Producer and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter