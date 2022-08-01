Photos: Celebrating Detroit Zoo’s 94th birthday with some adorable animal photos

The Detroit Zoo opened its doors on Aug. 1, 1928.

Some of the original habitats that the zoo had back in the 1920s were bear and lion dens, an elk yard, raccoon and wolverine habitats, and stocked lakes. The Detroit Zoo also has one of the largest polar bear exhibits in the world.

According to the Detroit Zoo’s timeline, there were 1.5 million visitors during the first four months they were opened.

Check out the photo gallery above of some animals that live at the Detriot Zoo.

Be a tourist in your own backyard: staycation ideas in Metro Detroit