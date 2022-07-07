82º

Be a tourist in your own backyard: staycation ideas in Metro Detroit

Discover something new without spending a fortune on traveling.

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory in Belle Isle State Park. Photo by Tyler Leipprandt (michiganskymedia.com) under contract with the MI DNR (Michigan Department of Natural Resources)

DETROIT – With gas prices being so high and flight cancellations more probable than ever, a “staycation” might be a better idea than taking a trip somewhere.

The beauty of a “staycation” in Metro Detroit is that there is so much to do and explore in Michigan’s little slice of heaven. From checking out the lavender festival at Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill to getting Tiki cocktails at Lost River, the fun options are endless.

We did a newsroom poll to let you know what some of our team’s favorite spots are to check out around Metro Detroit. Below are a few places that you can do by yourself, with your significant other or with your family!

Kids Bowl Free - Offers registered kids two free games of bowling every day during the summer

Michigan Activity Pass - Program that provides free or discounted passes to over 400 destinations in the Mitten.

Michigan Hop Passport - check out Michigan breweries and taprooms with a craft beer passport.

Read more - Don’t be basic: 22 off-the-beaten-path Michigan attractions to check out

