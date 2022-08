Officials say Vernier Road is closed at Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores so crews can repair a broken water main in the area.

Grosse Pointe Shores Public Safety Department says the repair should last about two to four hours.

Officials are advising all drivers to use alternative routes to avoid Vernier Road.