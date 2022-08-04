Your go-to guide for sunflowers across Michigan

We are currently in Sunflower season, and from photo shoots to picnics, there are many fields floral lovers can check out.

1-800 Flowers state that there are more than 60 variations of sunflowers around the world. The floral company also report that one sunflower can produce as many as 2,000 sunflower seeds. According to a Purdue University journal, 85% of North American sunflower seed is from Minnesota and North and South Dakota.

For Care Education and Research state that there are many health benefits from sunflower seeds. The benefits include regulating blood pressure, helping with inflammation, helping reduce anxiety and depression and helping aid gastrointestinal health.

Here is a list of some sunflower fields across the Mitten

Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill

Blended Roots Sunflower Field & B&B

Blue House Farms

Bremer Produce

DeBucks Sunflower farm

Degan Sunflower Farm

Ford Motor Company World Headquarters

Gorby Sunflowers

Grandpa Tiny’s Farm

Gull Meadow Farms

Hall Farms, Sunflower FIELD

Hubbard’s Corey Lake Orchards

Leabo Farm

Liefde Farm

Mentzert Farms

Rasch Cherries (Sunflower Field)

Schell Family Farm

Spicer Orchards Farm Market, Cider Mill, Fudge, Bakery

Sunshine Acres Trail LLC

The Howling Pumpkin

The Wild Pumpkin

Van Houtte Farms

Westview Orchards & Winery

Below is a sunflower map courtesy of Party of Alyssa Matt.