Your go-to guide for sunflowers across Michigan

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

We are currently in Sunflower season, and from photo shoots to picnics, there are many fields floral lovers can check out.

1-800 Flowers state that there are more than 60 variations of sunflowers around the world. The floral company also report that one sunflower can produce as many as 2,000 sunflower seeds. According to a Purdue University journal, 85% of North American sunflower seed is from Minnesota and North and South Dakota.

For Care Education and Research state that there are many health benefits from sunflower seeds. The benefits include regulating blood pressure, helping with inflammation, helping reduce anxiety and depression and helping aid gastrointestinal health.

Here is a list of some sunflower fields across the Mitten

  • Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill
  • Blended Roots Sunflower Field & B&B
  • Blue House Farms
  • Bremer Produce
  • DeBucks Sunflower farm
  • Degan Sunflower Farm
  • Ford Motor Company World Headquarters
  • Gorby Sunflowers
  • Grandpa Tiny’s Farm
  • Gull Meadow Farms
  • Hall Farms, Sunflower FIELD
  • Hubbard’s Corey Lake Orchards
  • Leabo Farm
  • Liefde Farm
  • Mentzert Farms
  • Rasch Cherries (Sunflower Field)
  • Schell Family Farm
  • Spicer Orchards Farm Market, Cider Mill, Fudge, Bakery
  • Sunshine Acres Trail LLC
  • The Howling Pumpkin
  • The Wild Pumpkin
  • Van Houtte Farms
  • Westview Orchards & Winery

Below is a sunflower map courtesy of Party of Alyssa Matt.

