Man wanted for robbing Grosse Pointe Woods bank, officials say

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. – Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Grosse Pointe Woods, according to authorities.

The incident happened around 9:15 a.m. Friday (Aug. 5) at the Flagstar Bank at 19733 Mack Avenue, officials said.

A man walked into the bank and told the teller to give him all the money in the cash drawer, according to police. The teller gave the man all the money, authorities said.

The robber fled the scene west on Allard Avenue in a gray Ford EcoSport, police said.

Officials describe the man as being about 40-50 years old. He was wearing a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a blue face mask, they said.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information on this incident is asked to call Grosse Pointe Woods Public Safety at 313-343-2410, or the Detective Bureau at 313-343-2412.

A man suspected of robbing a Grosse Pointe Woods bank on Aug. 5, 2022. (Grosse Pointe Woods Department of Public Safety)

A man suspected of robbing a Grosse Pointe Woods bank on Aug. 5, 2022. (Grosse Pointe Woods Department of Public Safety)