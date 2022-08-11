GM Orion Assembly plant closed for murder investigation after fight between coworkers

The General Motors Orion Assembly plant is closed for a homicide investigation.

LAKE ORION, Mich. – The General Motors Orion Assembly plant was closed Thursday for a homicide investigation.

UPDATE: Cleaning service employee murdered coworker during fight at GM Orion Assembly plant, police say

There was an altercation between two people inside the plant early Thursday morning, just before 1:30 a.m., the Oakland County Sheriff’s department told Local 4.

One person was killed and one person is in police custody. It was an altercation between co-workers, police said.

It’s unclear exactly what happened or how long the plant will be closed, but we’re told there wasn’t a shooting. An investigation is underway now. There is no active danger to the community or the plant.

Ad

The Chevy Bolt EV is built at the plant. The 4.3 million square foot facility is located on Giddings Road in Lake Orion, and first opened in 1983.

The plant employs more than 1,200 people, according to GM.