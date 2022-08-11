Southfield woman sentenced to 34 months in COVID-19 fraud scheme

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Mykia King of Southfield was sentenced Wednesday to 34 months in prison after pleading guilty earlier this year to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft arising out of a pandemic-related unemployment insurance fraud scheme.
King, 29, pleaded guilty in Jan. to one count of wire fraud arising out of her submission of 34 fraudulent claims for pandemic unemployment assistance.
King also pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated identity theft, as she stole personal information to further her unemployment assistance fraud scheme.
According to the plea agreement, she filed around 34 fraudulent Unemployment Insurance claims in search of pandemic unemployment assistance benefits, to which she was not entitled.
The fraudulent claims were submitted using multiple names of individuals without their permission.