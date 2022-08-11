Southfield woman sentenced to 34 months in COVID-19 fraud scheme

Mykia King of Southfield was sentenced Wednesday to 34 months in prison after pleading guilty earlier this year to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft arising out of a pandemic-related unemployment insurance fraud scheme.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Mykia King of Southfield was sentenced Wednesday to 34 months in prison after pleading guilty earlier this year to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft arising out of a pandemic-related unemployment insurance fraud scheme.

King, 29, pleaded guilty in Jan. to one count of wire fraud arising out of her submission of 34 fraudulent claims for pandemic unemployment assistance.

King also pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated identity theft, as she stole personal information to further her unemployment assistance fraud scheme.

According to the plea agreement, she filed around 34 fraudulent Unemployment Insurance claims in search of pandemic unemployment assistance benefits, to which she was not entitled.

The fraudulent claims were submitted using multiple names of individuals without their permission.

“Mykia King conspired to file fraudulent unemployment insurance claims, diverting vital taxpayer resources away from those in need of benefits. Protecting the integrity of the unemployment insurance program remains one of our highest priorities, and we will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to safeguard the unemployment benefits for those who need it.” Irene Lindow, Special Agent-in-Charge, Chicago Region, U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General

“The U.S. Secret Service is dedicated to working with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners in UIA fraud cases. The U.S. Secret Service continues to focus on criminals exploiting the American people.” Special Agent in Charge John Marengo