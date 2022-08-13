Cleaning service employee charged for fatally assaulting coworker at GM Orion Assembly plant, police say

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 48-year-old cleaning service worker was arraigned on Saturday on a charge of open murder.

Astrit Gjon Bushi of Albania is being held without bond in Oakland County Jail on account of fatally assaulting his coworker, 49-year-old Gregory Robertson, at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township.

“As we pivot to holding the suspect accountable for the incredibly brutal murder he perpetrated, our prayers are with the families and co-workers that are affected,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard wrote in a news release.

Previous coverage: Oakland County officials identify worker killed overnight at GM Orion Assembly plant

Ad

The incident happened on Thursday at 1:37 a.m. Officials said they found Bushi standing in a nearby dock area of the plant. When police arrived at the scene, Robertson was unconscious and bleeding. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.

Robertson had worked at the plant for about seven months, according to officials. It’s unclear how long the 48-year-old man had been employed at the plant.

Click here to see the GoFundMe for Robertson.