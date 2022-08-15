45-year-old woman shot, killed while getting out of her car in Detroit, police say

The scene of an Aug. 15, 2022, shooting on Detroit's east side.

DETROIT – A 45-year-old woman was shot and killed Monday while getting out of her car in Detroit, police said.

The incident happened at 8:39 a.m. Monday (Aug. 15) in the 4000 block of Fairview Street on Detroit’s east side, according to authorities. That’s in the area of French Road and Mack Avenue.

Officials said the woman got out of her car and somebody shot her. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities said they’re looking for a man wearing all black clothing. He fled the scene south on Fairview Street, according to officials.