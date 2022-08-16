38 Metro Detroit companies make list of fastest growing businesses in America

Dozens of Metro Detroit companies have made Inc.’s list of the 5,000 fastest growing businesses in America.

Inc. released their big list of the fastest growing companies in the country this week. Here’s how the list is determined:

“Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent--not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies--as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.”

In all, 74 Michigan companies made the list. Filtered by metro areas, including Detroit and Ann Arbor, 38 companies were featured. Here’s a breakdown of where local companies fell on the big list of 5,000 businesses.

Fastest growing Metro Detroit companies:

No. 173: Qonkur Media Group -- 2,983% growth (Advertising, based in Ferndale)

No. 258: Autobooks -- 2,087% growth (Software, based in Detroit)

No. 392: VADE Nutrition -- 1,523% growth (Consumer products, based in Wixom)

No. 409: Mission Veterinary Partners -- 1,490% growth (Health services, based in Southfield)

No. 539: Lafayette American -- 1,163% growth (Advertising, based in Detroit)

No. 1,130: Detroit Wing Company -- 573% growth (Food, based in Royal Oak)

No. 1,196: 180 Contractors -- 542% growth (Consumer services, based in Waterford)

No. 1,353: Benzinga -- 479% growth (Media, based in Detroit)

No. 1,574: RXA -- 406% growth (IT services, based in Ann Arbor)

No. 1,578: ACI Logistics -- 403% growth (Logistics and transportation, based in Ferndale)

No. 1,616: Aaron’s Estate Sales -- 392% growth (Consumer services, based in Birmingham)

No. 1,697: AdAdapted -- 366% growth (Advertising, based in Ann Arbor)

No. 1,730: Envorso -- 356% growth (Business products, based in Detroit)

No. 1,736: Nordicom Technologies -- 353% growth (IT services, based in Novi)

No. 1,843: Brkthru -- 329% growth (Advertising, based in Detroit)

No. 1,904: Beyond Juicery + Eatery -- 317% growth (Food, based in Madison Heights)

No. 2,055: Passage -- 292% growth (Business products, based in Detroit)

No. 2,069: Ashh Inc DBA OOZE -- 289% growth (Consumer products)

No. 2,339: Ethel’s Bakery -- 250% growth (Food, based Shelby Township)

No. 2,397: Zoup! -- 243% growth (Food, based in Farmington Hills)

No. 2,414: Big Lakes Lawncare -- 241% growth (Consumer services, based in Macomb)

No. 2,486: Fire Rover -- 233% growth (Environmental services, based in Ferndale)

No. 2,501: ShoreWise Consulting -- 230% growth (HR, based in Rochester Hills)

No. 2,570: Atlantis Financial Group -- 223% growth (Financial services, based in Farmington Hills)

No. 2,724: 365 Retail Markets -- 206% growth (Business products, based in Troy)

No. 3,231: DST Advisory Group -- 164% growth (Financial services, based in Southfield)

No. 3,466: Alta Vista Technology -- 150% growth (IT services, based in Royal Oak)

No. 3,515: FacilityRX Services -- 147% growth (Business products, based in Farmington Hills)

No. 3,860: E-Nexus -- 128% growth (IT services, based in Novi)

No. 3,878: Zolli Candy -- 127% growth (Food, based in Walled Lake)

No. 4,075: EOS Worldwide -- 117% growth (Business products, based in Birmingham)

No. 4,172: Ultimation -- 113% growth (Manufacturing, based in Roseville)

No. 4,178: OneStream Software -- 112% growth (Software, based in Rochester)

No. 4,301: KORTX -- 106% growth (Advertising, based in Berkley)

No. 4,567: HomeSpec -- 96% growth (Construction, based in Westland)

No. 4,749: Ascii Group -- 88% growth (IT services, based in Farmington)

No. 4,871: E7 Solutions -- 84% growth (IT services, based in Troy)

No. 4,966: Open Dealer Exchange -- 81% growth (IT services, based in Farmington Hills)

Overall, the fastest growing company in America was BlockFi, a crypto outfit that saw 245,616% growth.

You can scroll through the full Inc. list right here.