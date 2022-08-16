Alzheimer’s Association to hold annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Detroit Zoo: Here’s how to sign up

Those in attendance at the 2021 Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s hold flowers. The different colors signify the type of impact that Alzheimer's has had on their lives and loved ones.

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – The Alzheimer’s Association is holding its annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s this October at the Detroit Zoo.

The Detroit Walk to End Alzheimer’s has raised more than $3 million for Alzheimer’s and dementia care, support and research over the last five years. This year’s walk will be emceed by Chuck Gaidica and Diana Lewis.

“We encourage people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds to help us take the first step toward a world without Alzheimer’s by joining us for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s,” said Jennifer Lepard, president and CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Chapter. “More than 6 million people in the U.S. are living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, and it is estimated that, this year alone, the disease will cost the country $321 billion. This event helps us provide care and support for the more than 190,000 Michiganders affected by Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, and helps us to fund important research to end this terrible disease.”

The event is held on Oct. 29, 2022, but fundraising efforts are already underway.

When? Oct. 29, 2022.

Where? Detroit Zoo

Click here to register or donate

Click here to learn more about the Alzheimer’s Association (or call 800-272-3900)

“The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is a fun, inspiring, and emotional event where thousands of individuals come together to support a cause that every single person in attendance has a tie to,” said Morgan Schilling, the Detroit Walk to End Alzheimer’s event chair. “Growing up, I always enjoyed chatting with elderly neighbors, working in a retirement home in high school and spending time with my grandparents. As I graduated college and began my professional career, I found myself back in the industry. I first started working with seniors, specifically those with Alzheimer’s. For over 10 years I have dedicated my time and energy helping our residents’ families and loved ones to find a safe solution and be a resource as they navigate this disease.”

The walk takes place in 25 locations across Michigan in September and October.

“It is important to continue to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease,” said event co-chair Amanda Germain. “Participating in and fundraising for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s is a great way to get involved and fight to end the disease.”

Registered participants who want to walk from home can find more details in their Participant Center.