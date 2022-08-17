Belle Isle Giant Slide to reopen Friday

The Belle Isle staple is set to open this week after being closed for a few years.

DETROIT – The Giant Slide at Belle Isle will be re-opening for a limited time.

Giant’s definitely the proper word to use. It’s got over 80 stairs leading 40 feet to the top and Detroiters can’t wait to make their way down.

“Me and my brothers, we would run up that side for hours and not get tired,” said Shondell Perdue.

Originally opened in 1960s, The Giant Slide at Belle isle Was a just as big of a deal as its size to metro Detroiters back in the day.

“We thought it would never come back. It brings back a lot of memories. Truly missed. Glad it’s back,” said James Johnson.

“I have so many fond memories of that slide. Great memories. I mean, it’s definitely a part of our history,” Perdue added.

The slide was replaced with a newer model sometime in the 80s but was closed the past few years because of COVID. On Friday, it’ll be back open for a nostalgic experience.

“I do recall going down one of those slides. And you’d go to the top, and you’d get kinda a rug or a towel or something. And then you go sliding down,” said Cynthia Smith.

For only a dollar per turn, you can access six lanes of the classic slide that used to give everyone who dared to get a run for their money.

“Them little itchy carpets that they had, I always bounced off of it. Once you bounce off of it, you get the burn and it is well worth it. You don’t feel it until you get home,” Perdue explained.

“A little rough. You might get a little burn, but it’s with the burn,” Johnson added.

Open from 11-7 on Friday, Saturday, and Sundays, it’s a small window into being a child again. Plus it’s a way to bond with the next generation.

“I’m excited. Like I said, it’s going to be a fourth and fifth generation here. Of writing that slide. Hopefully, he doesn’t get any burns the way I do,” said Perdue.