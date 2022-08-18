Garden City man tricked children into sending explicit photos, videos through Snapchat, police say

He is accused of threatening 27 minors.

GARDEN CITY, Mich. – There’s a disturbing case of child pornography in Garden City.

Officials say that a 19-year-old man is in custody and charged for allegedly using the “Truth or Dare” game to trick children into sending nude photos and videos through Snapchat.

Court documents state Gerald Corrow III was brought into custody Tuesday (Aug. 16) and told investigators he received nude pictures and threatened about 27 minors in the last few months.

Criminal complaint documents filed by a federal agent reveal the investigation started at the end of June in Phoenix, Arizona.

Police say a nine-year-old girl admitted to her mother and police that she sent nude photos of herself to people she met on an app called Wink and that she told users she was 13.

That Wink account was linked to a Snapchat account, officials say.

Police say the victim told investigators that a Snapchat user she knew as Jerry threatened her, saying he would post her nude photos if she didn’t take nude pictures of her six-year-old sister.

Officials say the girl did as Jerry demanded.

Documents also reveal another Snapchat conversation on July 1 linked to that same Jerry user.

Officials say the user threatened another minor that he would post their nude photos if they didn’t record a video of them performing oral sex on one of their brothers.

Investigators said they were able to trace back the IP address of that Snapchat account to a Garden City home and said that the account belonged to Corrow.

Corrow will be back in federal court Monday.