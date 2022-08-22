Belle Isle’s Giant Slide to reopen again after closing over speed concerns

The Giant Slide at Belle Isle Park will re-reopen this weekend after closing due to speed and safety concerns last weekend.

DETROIT – The Giant Slide reopened last weekend for Belle Isle visitors, but it quickly closed again when riders were seen going too fast and bouncing a bit too high on their way down.

The beloved Giant Slide officially reopened to Belle Isle Park visitors on Friday, Aug. 17. Operated by members of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the slide was set to run each weekend until Labor Day Weekend.

On Friday afternoon, however, just hours after it had opened, officials announced that the slide would close so the DNR could make “some adjustments to the speed that we have seen users coming down today.” Videos of riders flying down the slide at a quick rate were circulating on social media after the ride’s initial opening.

It appears the Michigan DNR has found a solution to address the speediness of the 6-lane slide.

Officials said Sunday that the DNR had “scrubbed down the surface and started to spray a little water on the slide between rides to help control the speed. It seems to be working well so please come out and give it a try.”

The Giant Slide will once again reopen on Friday, Aug. 26, and will operate from 11 a.m.-3 pm. Friday through Sunday. The slide will close after Labor Day weekend.

It costs $1 to ride. Riders must be 48 inches or taller to slide.

The Michigan DNR explained how to ride the Giant Slide in the Facebook video below. Riders are asked to lean forward when going down the slide.

