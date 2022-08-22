Southfield police want help finding missing 16-year-old girl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police in Southfield are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl.
Hannah Ann Whatley was last seen at her home in Southfield.
Police said she was last seen wearing a light blue Detroit Lions sweatshirt, grey leggings and lime green Crocs shoes.
Police released limited information on the case.
|Details
|Hannah Ann Whatle
|Age
|16
|Weight
|90 lbs
|Height
|5′3′'
|Eyes
|Brown
|Hair
|Brown, styled in 4 long braids
Anyone with information should contact Southfield police at 248-796-550 (reference report number 22-28384) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.