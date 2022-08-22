Southfield police want help finding missing 16-year-old girl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police in Southfield are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Hannah Ann Whatley was last seen at her home in Southfield.

Police said she was last seen wearing a light blue Detroit Lions sweatshirt, grey leggings and lime green Crocs shoes.

Police released limited information on the case.

Details Hannah Ann Whatle Age 16 Weight 90 lbs Height 5′3′' Eyes Brown Hair Brown, styled in 4 long braids

Anyone with information should contact Southfield police at 248-796-550 (reference report number 22-28384) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

