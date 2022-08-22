67º

Southfield police want help finding missing 16-year-old girl

Girl last seen at her Southfield home

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Hannah Ann Whatle (Southfield Police Department)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police in Southfield are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Hannah Ann Whatley was last seen at her home in Southfield.

Police said she was last seen wearing a light blue Detroit Lions sweatshirt, grey leggings and lime green Crocs shoes.

Police released limited information on the case.

DetailsHannah Ann Whatle
Age16
Weight90 lbs
Height5′3′'
EyesBrown
HairBrown, styled in 4 long braids

Anyone with information should contact Southfield police at 248-796-550 (reference report number 22-28384) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

