11 slot machines, 56 gambling computers confiscated from 2 businesses in Flint, officials say

FLINT, Mich. – State investigators confiscated 11 video slot machines and 56 computers that were being used as part of illegal gambling operations at two businesses in Flint, according to authorities.

Raids were conducted Thursday (Aug. 18) at The Cellular Vault on Corunna Road and Cellular Bank on North Saginaw Street, officials said.

Authorities said they also found $10,141 in suspected gambling proceeds and gift cards.

The operation was part of a joint investigation by the Michigan Department of Attorney General and the Michigan Gaming Control Board.

“The MGCB received several anonymous tips regarding both Flint locations, and we thank the public for their help in rooting out possible illegal gambling activities,” MGCB Executive Director Henry Williams said. “Patrons at alleged storefront casinos do not have access to the consumer protections required for legal, regulated gambling. The operations also can draw other types of crime to the surrounding neighborhoods.”

State officials said there were 39 computers used to play slot-style games at The Cellular Vault. Cellular Bank had 11 standalone slot machines and 13 computers used to play slot-style games, according to authorities.

NOTE: It’s unclear where the other four confiscated computers came from.

Cellular Bank would provide people with a card and a PIN that allowed them to wager online from other locations, including their homes, officials said.

Authorities continue to investigate The State Road Spot in Davison and The Bristol Spot in Burton. In April, 100 gambling devices and $29,200 in suspected gambling profits were removed from those two locations, according to officials.

Michiganders can report suspicious or illegal gambling operations by calling the MGCB’s 24-hour anonymous tip line at 888-314-2682.