Guilty verdict reached for 2 men in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Two men have been found guilty on charges connected to the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The jury returned a verdict Tuesday (Aug. 23) and found Adam Fox, 39, guilty of conspiracy to kidnap the governor and conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction.

Barry Croft Jr., 46, was found guilty of conspiracy to kidnap the governor, conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction, and possession of an unregistered destructive device.

Whitmer statement

The governor issued the following statement after the verdict:

“I want to thank the prosecutors and law enforcement officers for their hard work, and my family, friends, and staff for their support. “Today’s verdicts prove that violence and threats have no place in our politics and those who seek to divide us will be held accountable. They will not succeed. “But we must also take a hard look at the status of our politics. Plots against public officials and threats to the FBI are a disturbing extension of radicalized domestic terrorism that festers in our nation, threatening the very foundation of our republic. “I ran for office because I love my fellow Michiganders and my home state with all my heart. I always will. I cannot -- I will not -- let extremists get in the way of the work we do. They will never break my unwavering faith in the goodness and decency of our people. “I will stay focused on getting things done for the people of Michigan.” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Here is a statement from Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist:

“It has been the honor of my life to serve alongside Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as lieutenant governor. Since the day she asked me to run alongside her, I have seen her dedication and commitment to the people of Michigan. I have seen her devotion to the kind of public service that works around the clock to make Michiganders’ lives better and delivers real change for every community. I have seen her step up to the plate to make tough decisions. “Today’s outcome ensures that those who threaten to kidnap and kill public officials will be held accountable for their crimes under the law. When we took our oaths of office, we committed to serving all Michiganders. Violent extremists have tried to scare us and prevent us from doing our jobs, but they will not win. We will keep working hard, standing tall, and standing tough, and living up to the oath we took. “Our differences must never be settled through violence. We need to be honest and clear about what causes violence by extremists and do all we can to address the root cause of it. Elected officials, parents, teachers, faith leaders, all of us have a duty to stand up to these hateful actions and teach our kids that there is a better way. “I know that Gov. Whitmer will continue leading with grit to do what is right. I know she will always love this amazing state and she will keep putting Michiganders first -- no matter what.” Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist

Case background

Prosecutors said some of the best evidence against Fox and Croft came from their own words, either written by them or secretly recorded by FBI agents and informants during weeks of surveillance in three states.

Defense lawyers, meanwhile, pounced on the FBI in their closing arguments, linking any scheme to rogue operatives, not a band of anti-government rebels.

Jury deliberations resumed Tuesday following an afternoon of work Monday.

During closing arguments, Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler reminded the jury how Fox, Croft, and others took a night ride to Elk Rapids to see Whitmer’s lakeside vacation home and a bridge that could be blown up to obstruct police.

“Look at how close they were, yards away from her house,” Kessler said. “They didn’t need a helicopter. They didn’t need a boat, even. They needed a pickup truck, duct tape, and rope. They had everything they needed.”

Fox and Croft were on trial for a second time after a jury in April couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict, but acquitted two other men. Two more pleaded guilty.

“‘Which governor is going to be dragged off and hung for treason first?’” Kessler said, quoting Croft.

“Any governor would do,” the prosecutor said. “By the end of June, he was telling people Michigan’s government is a target of opportunity, and God knows the governor needs to be hung. He didn’t just want to kidnap her. He wanted to have his own trial and execute her.”

The ultimate goal: a second American Revolution, Kessler said.

But defense lawyers have portrayed Fox and Croft as “big talkers,” a bumbling, foul-mouthed, marijuana-smoking pair exercising free speech and incapable of leading anything as extraordinary as the abduction of a public official.

“In America, the FBI is not supposed to create domestic terrorists so that the FBI can arrest them,” Fox’s attorney, Christopher Gibbons, told the jury. “The FBI isn’t supposed to create a conspiracy so the FBI can stand up and claim a disruption.”

He said Fox was “isolated, broke, homeless,” living in the basement of a vacuum store in the Grand Rapids area.

Croft’s attorney, Joshua Blanchard, offered a similar assessment in a searing attack on the FBI’s tactics.

“You don’t have to agree with Barry’s politics -- I surely don’t,” Blanchard said. “But we should all agree that the principles of truth and justice are the foundation that our country is built upon. The FBI has told us the truth doesn’t matter to them. ... You have the power to put a stop to that today.”

Croft is a trucker from Bear, Delaware.

Whitmer, a Democrat, has blamed then-President Donald Trump for stoking mistrust and fomenting anger over COVID restrictions and refusing to condemn hate groups and right-wing extremists like those charged in the plot.

Over the weekend, she said she hadn’t been following the second trial but remains concerned about “violent rhetoric in this country.”

Trump recently called the kidnapping plan a “fake deal.”