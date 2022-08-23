Karen Drew: Goodbye summer, I’ll miss you!

Summer, I’m so going to miss you. But I’m also ready for you, fall!

If you know me at all, you know I LOVE summer and all that comes with it: late nights, lemonade stands, bonfires, swimming, traveling up north, and simply spending time with my daughters. They’re still young enough (12 and 10 years old) to like hanging out with me.

That, in part, is why I’m sort of dreading back-to-school time. I know most of my mom friends are happy the kids are going back to a routine. We no longer have to fill those summer days with activities, snacks, and hearing, “I’m bored. What can I do?”

For me, I just get a bit bummed. I know the alarm clock is going to be used, the nights will be filled with homework and projects and late soccer practices, and I will lose out on time with my girls. But I suppose I’m ready to trade in the s’mores for cider mills -- that is pretty fun, as well!

I just got done with the back-to-school shopping, and it feels like I’m ready. But I know me, and I’m probably missing some glue stick, protractor, or book cover.

Karen Drew with her daughters after back-to-school shopping. (WDIV)

If you’re reading this and having the same mixed emotions about summer ending, I’m just saying, “I’m with you.”

Doesn’t it always seem like other parents have it all together? I’m always running around asking questions about times for games, or what we’re supposed to include in the back-to-school bag for teachers, or what kind of button-down shirt I’m supposed to buy for the girls (seriously, it gets confusing, right?).

Please, please, if you are one of those parents I run up to with that frantic look in my eye, asking some dumb question, help me out -- and help out ALL parents! This is a tough, busy time of year for all of us.

Goodbye summer -- It truly was great!

Karen Drew with her daughters on Mackinac Island. (WDIV)