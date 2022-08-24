Mother, 4 children injured in violent crash involving stolen truck on Detroit’s east side

A violent crash on the east side of Detroit sent a mother and her four children to the hospital. The crash involved a stolen truck that witnesses say was going 100 miles per hour through a neighborhood when it crashed into that mother's car. Fortunately, the injuries are not believed to be serious.

The incident happened at East State Fair and Alcoy avenues on Tuesday (Aug. 23).

Police say they found a machine gun inside of the stolen vehicle.

The AR-15 was found with its 30-round clip fully stacked.