Belle Isle’s Giant Slide re-opened in Detroit

Belle Isle's Giant Slide re-opened amid worldwide attention, and you can expect heading into one of the last big summer weekends that it will be packed. And when we say worldwide attention, we mean it as media outlets have been all over this story, including headlines on CNN and The Wall Street Journal. Even Sky News in the United Kingdom published a story about it.

DETROIT – Belle Isle’s Giant Slide re-opened amid worldwide attention, and you can expect heading into one of the last big summer weekends that it will be packed.

When we say worldwide attention, we mean it as media outlets have been all over this story, including headlines on CNN and The Wall Street Journal. Even Sky News in the United Kingdom published a story about it.

A TikTok video from Friday (Aug. 26) at the Giant Slide has been viewed over half-a-million times. Not to mention, the Today Show was there Friday morning to take a ride live.

The Department of Natural Resources workers were busy reminding riders how to stay safe on the Giant Slide.

Some people seen in the video player above took the scenic route while others might feel it tomorrow.

“It was terrifying, but it was awesome,” said one male rider.

Ad

Priya Mann: I heard some groans!

Rider: There were some groans, some pops, and snaps.

The Giant Slide, of course, went viral after videos like the ones seen in the video player above racked up millions of views.

Our beautiful Belle Isle even got a shout-out on the Today Show.

Read: Giant Slide reopens on Detroit’s Belle Isle

After closing last weekend due to speed concerns, eager riders were lined up early for the Giant Slide’s re-opening Friday morning.

Priya: How was the ride?

I don’t know why I always go fast, but it was fun,” said a woman rider.

Ad

“Just follow the safety instructions, said DNR Park Ranger Shana Totten. “We give it (instructions) several times. You lean forward and hold onto the bag. That’s really all you got to do.

Read: Giant Slide reopening: Local 4′s Nick Monacelli tests out Belle Isle ride

Of course, Priya Mann had to give the ride down the Giant Slide a try, which can be seen in the video player above.

Fellow adrenaline junkies Ashanti and Darlene went down with her.

“It was amazing,” said one of the women. “You feel the nerves bubbling in your stomach, but it was amazing.”

The hours of operation will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday-Sunday through Labor Day.