Officials still searching for missing 15-year-old Commerce Township girl

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are still looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a week.

Officials say Laken Elezabeth Lewis was last seen on August 18, 2022 in Stratford Villa mobile park in Wixom.

Police say that Lewis has not been seen by her family since she left her home around 6:15 p.m.

Lewis’s parents told police that she was expected to come home around 8 p.m. and never returned.

Officials say that Laken’s biological father lives in Grand Haven, and he told detectives he has not been in contact with Lewis in several weeks.

Details Laken Elezabeth Lewis Age 15 Height 5′7″ Weight 110 lbs Hair Brown Eyes Brown Clothes Light blue zip up jacket, shorts or multicolored pants with white Air Force Ones.

Anyone with information should call Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

Read: More Missing in Michigan coverage